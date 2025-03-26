Search
Home » Billy Cobham’s Time Machine celebrates over 50 years at the Blue Note NYC

Legendary Jazz/Fusion drummer Billy Cobham played at the Blue Note NYC for a 6 night run (2 sets) March 18th through March 23rd. Cobham’s Time Machine band consists of bassist Will Lee, keyboardist Oz Ezzeldin, and horn section Randy Brecker (Trumpet), Marshall Gilkes (Trombone), and Brandon Wilkins (Saxophone). Cobham, who turned 80 last May has released over 40 albums starting with the groundbreaking Spectrum in 1973 and did a 40th anniversary tour in 2013. As a member of Mahavishnu Orchestra, Cobham was part of four albums and has recorded with numerous Jazz icons like Miles Davis, George Benson, Stanley Clarke, Freddie Hubbard, Quincy Jones, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter, and More. 

Cobham’s sets lasted an hour fifteen including classics like Stratus and Red Bardon. Cobham played a blue Tama Starclassic with his signature printed on the bass heads.  

 At this time these were the only scheduled U.S. performances. 

Setlist: (Night 1 Set 1)

  1. PanHandler
  2. A Little Travelin’ 
  3. Bombay Chill
  4. To The Women In My Life/ Le Lis
  5. Stratus (drum solo intro)
  6. Tinsel Town
  7. Red Baron
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
