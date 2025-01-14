Search
KROQ’s 2024 Almost Acoustic Christmas: A Night of Iconic Performances and Nostalgia

By KROQ’s 2024 Almost Acoustic Christmas: A Night of Iconic Performances and Nostalgia On 14th Jan 2025

KROQ’s 2024 Almost Acoustic Christmas (AAC) hosted a mix of bands for one unforgettable night on December 14th. The lineup began with BBY (Tom Parkin,) the Linda Lindas (Mila de la Garza,) Awolnation, Franz Ferdinand (Audrey Tait,) and Jimmy Eat World (Zach Lind.) These bands were followed by the long-awaited return of Sublime (Bud Gaugh,) 311 (Chad Sexton,) and Beck (Joey Waronker.) The closing act was the Smashing Pumpkins (Jimmy Chamberlin.)  

Sublime, who reformed in December of last year, played 90’s classics like “Doin’ Time,” “What I Got,” “Wrong Way,” and “Santeria.” Beck kicked off his  eight song set with “Loser,” and also performed “Devil’s Haircut,” and “E-Pro.” 311 opened with “Beautiful Disaster,” and played hits like “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original,” a cover of The Cure’s “Lovesong,””Amber,” and “Down.”  

The Smashing Pumpkins played a 14-song set opening with "Tonight, Tonight," the rest of their set was filled with hits like, "Today," "1979," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," and "Cherub Rock." They also covered David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust," and Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" which they have for many years.

  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft
  • Photo by Alex Kluft

