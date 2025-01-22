Search
John Dolmayan Joins Yamaha Drums As New Endorser

John Dolmayan Joins Yamaha Drums As New Endorser

22nd Jan 2025

Yamaha Drums is excited to announce that drummer John Dolmayan has joined its esteemed roster of artists. Known for his precise, technical drumming style and complex rhythmic patterns, John adds his signature style and undeniable talent to the Yamaha family.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that I’m joining Yamaha Drums’ incredible roster comprised of the most respected drummers in the world. Yamaha is of the highest quality in terms of both sound and innovation. I’m proud to add my talents to further the perpetual pursuit of art through drumming,” states John Dolmayan.

“We are honored to welcome John to the Yamaha Drums family,” says Yamaha Drums Artist Relations Manager, Greg Crane. “His unique voice behind the kit has captivated audiences worldwide, and we are very excited to be a part of that voice going forward.” Advertisement

John will perform on Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple Drums and hardware, both live and in the studio, showcasing the power and versatility of this iconic brand.


