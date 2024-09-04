Foo Fighters Rock Los Angeles: Two-Night Stand at BMO Stadium

The Foo Fighters played their hometown of Los Angeles, CA for two nights at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Alex G kicked off the show, followed by a set from the Pretenders. The Pretenders performed an hour long led by founder, and one of the most iconic women in Rock, Chrissie Hynde, including hits “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Precious,” and “Middle of the Road.”

Foo Fighters played nearly three hours starting just after 8 P.M. This was their first L.A. show since the KIA Forum 2022 tribute to Taylor Hawkins. This year marks 30 years of Dave Grohl founding the group as a one-man band following the passing of Kurt Cobain and the end of Nirvana. The following year the debut Foo Fighters album would be released with Grohl on vocals and all instruments. With the untimely passing of Taylor Hawkins March 25, 2022, at the age of 50, the band announced Josh Freese as their new drummer. The Foo Fighters played their first show with Freese May 24th, 2023, and played nearly 50 shows last year.

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

Photo by Alex Kluft

For the second L.A. show the band opened with "The Teacher," which Grohl wrote for his mother, "All My Life," followed by "No Son of Mine" mixed with AC/DC's "TNT" and "Enter Sandman." Grohl announced that this show commemorated 30 years of Foo Fighters, and the set included classics and new material from their 11th and most recent album But Here We Are. They also performed "Show Me How" from the most recent record which included Grohl's daughter Violet singing as she did on the album. Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane Hawkins joined for the first encore song "I'll Stick Around," and the show ended with "Everlong," which has long been their closing song.

The Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammys, including five for Best Rock Album. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the first MTV VMA Global Icon Award the same year.