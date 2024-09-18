Charlie Benante Names 10 Songs Every Drummer Should Hear

In the latest feature for Consequence’s Drum Week, Anthrax and Pantera drummer Charlie Benante takes a deep dive into 10 songs with drumming that blew his mind.

The selections range from barn-burning classics like Rush’s “Natural Science” and Led Zepplin’s “Misty Mountain Hop” to newer inspirations like Dave Matthews Band’s “Drive In, Drive Out.” As one of metal’s most powerful and enduring drummers, Benante’s unique fusion of tastes and influences is always on display — now, in this edition of Consequence’s Crate Digging feature, Benante breaks down why he plays the way he plays.

He also names what his “Big 4” drummers are, some of which make their way into Benante’s selections. “Of course, you got Neil Peart, you got John Bonham. I have to give it up to Ringo Starr because if it wasn’t for Ringo, I don’t know if we’d all be doing this right now. He and the Beatles made kids go out and get instruments and play in their garage and form bands.”

He continued, "So Ringo has to be up there, and then the last one I'd have to say would be Alex Van Halen. Always loved Alex, and I'm surprised I didn't put an Alex song in my top 10. If I went to 11, I would probably have an Alex song."

