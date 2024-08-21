Play Like a Legend: Celebrating Steve Smith’s Birthday with a Special Journey Transcription

Journey “Lovin’ You Is Easy,” Evolution

Smith’s funky groove playing and creative beat design join forces on the song “Lovin’ You

Is Easy”. He plays a broken pattern on the ride bell that matches up with Neal Schon’s rhythm

guitar part and answers with tom hits at the end of the bar. The hi-hat takes over in the verse,

and quarter note accents on the bell of the ride bring contrast to the chorus. (0:00)

Steve’s Thoughts on…

That’s a really groovy and funky beat that never gets mentioned. I like the opening groove with the bell on the ride cymbal and toms, it’s rhythmic and melodic. For the verses the same rhythm is played on closed hats.

There is a cool groove for the chorus and that song, from my point of view, has a Led Zeppelin inspired bridge. “Lovin You is Easy” was always a fun tune to play live with the Gregg Rolie era of Journey. We would always stretch out on the ending, which I loved. Advertisement

