Search
Advertisement
Home » Bruno Esrubilsky | Modern Drummer Podcast #13

Bruno Esrubilsky | Modern Drummer Podcast #13

By Bruno Esrubilsky | Modern Drummer Podcast #13 On 08th Aug 2024

Drummer Bruno Esrubilsky of Mitski, sat down with Modern Drummer’s David Frangioni and Danny “Ziggy” Laverde to discuss his influences, the tour, his approach to performing Mitski’s
music, and more.

Check out Bruno’s Tour Kit:

Like what you see? Please subscribe to this channel!

Modern Drummer is the world’s #1 publication on drums and drumming. Loud and proud — and representing all styles and skill levels — since 1977. Subscribe to our digital monthly magazine at: Https://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe

Modern Drummer Magazine


https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/

https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Bruno Esrubilsky | Modern Drummer Podcast #13

August 8, 2024

Paulina “Pau” Villarreal | Modern Drummer Podcast #12

July 25, 2024

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) to host online presentation by Sensaphonics president Dr. Michael Santucci, AuD, on August 22

August 8, 2024

A limited time special gift from Waves Audio: Waves SuperTap 

August 8, 2024

Advertisement