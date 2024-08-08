Search
A limited time special gift from Waves Audio: Waves SuperTap 

Vintage Tape Echo Effects—Modernized and Redefined 

Multi-head tape delays defined the sound of spacey echoes. SuperTap does everything the vintage hardware did, but its 6 independent stereo delay lines deliver far more flexibility. 

SuperTap’s modulation, feedback delay, and filtering enhance echoes even more.

From evocative solos, to playful polyrhythms, to thick slapback and early reflections, SuperTap is a classic delay powerhouse. 

For a limited time only, Waves is pleased to offer you SuperTap as a gift. 

Get it here

Offer Valid until 9am EST 10 August 2024


