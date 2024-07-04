Search
Jim Chapin’s Independence Week

By Jim Chapin’s Independence Week On 04th Jul 2024

Save Your Spot for the Free Online Event You Should Be a Part Of!

We would love to invite you to the brand new initiative organized by the Open Minded Drumming team, along with Claus Hessler, proudly called “Jim Chapin’s Independence Week”! Enjoy a whole week of celebrating Jim Chapin’s history and influence on the drumming community with daily posts, videos, stories, memories, and free online meetings.

Save your spot at openmindeddrumming.com and mark your calendar for these two special live online meetings, free for everyone!

1st Meeting: DrumTalk and Tribute: The Legacy of Jim Chapin with David Garibaldi and Claus Hessler!
Date: July 5, 2024
Time: 20:15 CEST

  • Discover how Jim Chapin revolutionized modern drumset playing.
  • Enjoy personal stories from David Garibaldi and Claus Hessler, and get answers to your burning questions.

2nd Meeting: Jim Chapin’s Legacy: Moeller Method and Beyond
Date: July 11, 2024
Time: 20:15 CEST

  • Understand the Moeller system in its purest form.
  • Learn the full picture of this groundbreaking technique.
  • Strap in for an exciting journey through time and the magic behind the “Moeller Whip”!


