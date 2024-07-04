Jim Chapin’s Independence Week

Save Your Spot for the Free Online Event You Should Be a Part Of!

We would love to invite you to the brand new initiative organized by the Open Minded Drumming team, along with Claus Hessler, proudly called “Jim Chapin’s Independence Week”! Enjoy a whole week of celebrating Jim Chapin’s history and influence on the drumming community with daily posts, videos, stories, memories, and free online meetings.

Save your spot at openmindeddrumming.com and mark your calendar for these two special live online meetings, free for everyone!

1st Meeting: DrumTalk and Tribute: The Legacy of Jim Chapin with David Garibaldi and Claus Hessler!

Date: July 5, 2024

Time: 20:15 CEST

Discover how Jim Chapin revolutionized modern drumset playing.

Enjoy personal stories from David Garibaldi and Claus Hessler, and get answers to your burning questions.

2nd Meeting: Jim Chapin’s Legacy: Moeller Method and Beyond

Date: July 11, 2024

Time: 20:15 CEST