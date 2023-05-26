Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp Announces July Edition in NYC

If you’ve ever wanted to live out your rockstar dreams, Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp is here to make that possible. Taking place in New York City, Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp will go down from July 13th-16th, 2023. You’ll have an opportunity to jam with some of the biggest names in rock, including The Beatles’ original drummer Pete Best, Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton, and The Rolling Stones’ Darryl Jones.

Now in its 27th year, Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp allows for players of all ages and skill levels to live the rock band experience — you’ll be paired with other musicians to form your own band, learn from experienced rock star counselors, record music with Jack Douglas behind the boards, and cap off the session with two unique performances at NYC’s The Cutting Room. Not only will you get to jam with historic musicians, you’ll learn from mentors like Jimmy Vivino, Tony Franklin, Vinny Appice, and many more.

To coincide with the announcement of this year’s edition, Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp has also released a documentary called Rock Camp: The Movie on Amazon Prime highlighting their mission. Watch Rock Camp: The Movie for free on Amazon Prime here.

Enrollment is currently open for Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp in NYC. For more information, head over to Rock’n’Roll Fantasy Camp’s website.