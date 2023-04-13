How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

MANÁ are bringing their “México Lindo Y Querido” tour to North America.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits,” the band shared in a statement. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is MANÁ’s Next Tour?

Start in mid-April, MANÁ will play two shows in Miami, followed by visits to Washington, DC, New York, and Chicago. In early May, MANÁ will head to Atlanta and Greensboro, North Carolina, then return to Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for two more headlining performances on May 26th and 27th. The band also previously pinned down dates in Dallas on September 8th, Las Vegas on September 17th, and Sacramento on September 23rd.

The expanded North American trek also includes stops in Houston on September 1st, San Jose on September 22nd, and Chicago on October 1st, plus June dates in Seattle and Portland. MANÁ’s extended live outing currently concludes with another double-header at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 24th and 25th.

How Can I Get Tickets for MANÁ’s 2023 Tour?

You can get tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are MANÁ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See MANÁ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

MANÁ 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/22 – New York, NY @ UBS Arena

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

05/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho