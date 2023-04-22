Bill Kreutzmann Sitting Out of Dead & Company’s Final Tour

Dead & Company will embark on their final tour without drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

“After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” the Grateful Dead offshoot announced on April 22nd. “Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

The band added, “This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

Dead & Company’s farewell tour begins in May and includes a benefit show at Cornell University’s Barton Hall, set for 46 years to the day since the Grateful Dead played a legendary set at the venue. They’ll also perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest. Tickets to all of their upcoming concerts are on sale now here.