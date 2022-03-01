fbpx
Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship Recipient Announcement


The Neil Peart Scholarship, in collaboration with Neil’s wife Carrie & Modern Drummer, is proud to present the first recipient of the Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship, Maxx Rinkus.

The scholarship, originally announced at the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival by Carrie Nuttall-Peart, provides Maxx with 52 weeks of drum lessons from world-class drum instructor Dom Famularo, along with a 1 year subscription to Modern Drummer All Access, plus a selection of classic Rush album releases from Universal Music Enterprises.

In this video, Maxx is presented with the scholarship by Carrie Nuttall-Peart, Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni, Educator Dom Famularo and Dennis Wolfe of Universal Music.


