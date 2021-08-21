Queen’s Roger Taylor Releasing Solo Album ‘Outsider’ 10/1; Shares “We’re All Just Trying To Get By” ft. KT Tunstall

Queen drummer and founding member Roger Taylor debuted a music video for his upcoming album’s lead single, “We’re All Just Trying To Get By,” a heartfelt tune featuring KT Tunstall.

Said Taylor: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise! I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

https://youtu.be/6_GrOfSqMNc



The album’s track listing:

“Tides”

“I Know, I Know, I Know”

“More Kicks”

“Absolutely Anything”

“Gangsters Are Running This World”

“We’re All Just Trying To Get By” – Featuring K T Tunstall

“Gangsters Are Running This World” – Purple Version

“Isolation”

“The Clapping Song”

“Outsider”

“Foreign Sand” – English Mix

“Journey’s End”

Roger Taylor has planned U.K. tour dates for October:

10/2 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy

10/3 – Manchester, UK – Academy

10/5 – York, UK – Barbican

10/6 – Cardiff, UK – St. David’s Hall

10/8 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

10/9 – Norwich, UK – University East Anglia (Uea)

10/11 – Bath, UK – Forum

10/12 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy

10/14 – Plymouth, UK – Pavilions

10/15 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

10/17 – Bexhill, UK – De La Warr Pavilion

10/19 – Guildford, UK – G Live

10/20 – Coventry, UK – HMV Empire

10/22 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

News shared by Rock Cellar Magazine

