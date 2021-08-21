Queen’s Roger Taylor Releasing Solo Album ‘Outsider’ 10/1; Shares “We’re All Just Trying To Get By” ft. KT Tunstall
Queen drummer and founding member Roger Taylor debuted a music video for his upcoming album’s lead single, “We’re All Just Trying To Get By,” a heartfelt tune featuring KT Tunstall.
Said Taylor: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise! I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”
The album’s track listing:
“Tides”
“I Know, I Know, I Know”
“More Kicks”
“Absolutely Anything”
“Gangsters Are Running This World”
“We’re All Just Trying To Get By” – Featuring K T Tunstall
“Gangsters Are Running This World” – Purple Version
“Isolation”
“The Clapping Song”
“Outsider”
“Foreign Sand” – English Mix
“Journey’s End”
Roger Taylor has planned U.K. tour dates for October:
10/2 – Newcastle, UK – O2 Academy
10/3 – Manchester, UK – Academy
10/5 – York, UK – Barbican
10/6 – Cardiff, UK – St. David’s Hall
10/8 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
10/9 – Norwich, UK – University East Anglia (Uea)
10/11 – Bath, UK – Forum
10/12 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy
10/14 – Plymouth, UK – Pavilions
10/15 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
10/17 – Bexhill, UK – De La Warr Pavilion
10/19 – Guildford, UK – G Live
10/20 – Coventry, UK – HMV Empire
10/22 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
News shared by Rock Cellar Magazine
