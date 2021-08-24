Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80

Modern Drummer joins the world in mourning the passing of legendary Rolling Stone drummer Charlie Watts.

A statement from Charlie’s spokesperson reads, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital today surrounded by his family.”

The Modern Drummer community sends heartfelt condolences to Charlie’s family, friends, fans and members of The Rolling Stones.

MD will honor Charlie in the October 2021 issue.

