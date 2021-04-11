A Look Back to 2020- Cindy Blackman Santana’s ‘Give The Drummer Some’ – Album Review – April 11th, 2021

By Rob Coen

“Give the Drummer Some”, released September 18th, 2020, is Cindy Blackman Santana’s 17 song album featuring some legendary players, Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), John McLaughlin (Miles Davis), and Carlos Santana just to name a few. Yes, the guitar performances on this album are stunning, but the drummer and the drum kit are the true focal point.

“We came to play” (and rightfully so!) features John McLaughlin unleashing a massive guitar performance, coupled with Cindy Blackman Santana’s explosive drum execution, gives new meaning to go big or go home.

The laid-back, Sunday morning bass grove and haunting instrumental trumpet of “Miles Away” is only one minute, fifty-six seconds in length, but the track has a mood and vibe that makes you long for more. This track is all heart.

“Velocity” should motivate anyone, drummer or not, to get behind a kit. This is the track that caught my attention, the overall tonality of the kit is supreme, the tune on the snare is spot on. The keys and bass are bold, funky, and on point.

The ending track “Black Pearl” featuring Carlos Santana, closes out the album with an easy slow groove. Again, another example of setting the mood and vibe for the exit. A slow jam with plenty of soul.

Give the Drummer Some is groovy, hip and funky in all the right places and would be a great addition for any music collection.

Check out this awesome video for 'We Came to Play' Surfs Up!

And this reimagined 'Imagine' featuring Carlos Santana!

