‘Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green & the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac’ Streaming Event Coming 4/24

“On Feb. 25, 2020, mere weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on everything the world over, Mick Fleetwood and a host of special guest celebrity friends/music legends gathered at the London Palladium to pay tribute to Peter Green and the early music of Fleetwood Mac.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green & the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will be released in a variety of formats in April.”

“The concert was originally due to be screened in cinemas globally, however, due to on-going Covid-19 restrictions, as well as audiences who were unable to be there on the night for this historic show clamoring to be able to see it, the show will premiere exclusively online at nugs.net in HD and 4K streaming video with Dolby Atmos sound from 24th April 2021 at 8 PM GMT, and will then be available for 5 days via video-on-demand.”

Watch the Official Trailer:

