Hit Like A Girl— the global contest for girls, women and gender expansive drummers and beatmakers—is on now! The 2021 Hit Like A Girl Contest designated as HLAG-X (since 2021 is the 10th Anniversary of the groundbreaking, online program), will include the 10th edition of the contest, ten of today’s most influential drummers as spokespeople and ten regional contests plus many other celebrations of female drumming and beatmaking throughout the year. Modern Drummer is also a proud media sponsor of this year’s Hit Like A Girl Contest!

Dates for HLAG-X:

March 1 – April 11, 2021: Contest Entry

April 12 – April 25, 2021: Public Voting

April 26 – May 6, 2021: Celebrity Judging

May 14, 2021: Champions & Winners Announced

While the list of this year’s celebrity spokespeople has yet to be announced, regional Hit Like A Girl contests have already been confirmed in China, France, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, South America, Southeast Asia, Turkey and the UK. These events run in tandem with the main Hit Like A Girl contest and are organized by local volunteers who collaborate with media, sponsors, judges and educators in each geographic region.

In addition to the contest and other planned celebrations, Hit Like A Girl has contacted many past champions, winners and judges to get updates on their recent drumming activities. The videos of these inspiring and informative stories will be presented on the Hit Like A Girl website and social pages, and on ModernDrummer.com and social throughout the course of the contest.

The categories for the 2021 HLAG Contest are as follows:

Drumset <13

Drumset 13-17

Drumset 18-39

Drumset 40+

Beatmaking Under 18

Beatingmaking 18+

For complete details on HLAG-X rules, sponsors, judges, prizes, contest entries and more, visit www.hitlikeagirlcontest.com.

Check out these Hit Like A Girl Videos!

Video 1

From HLAG 2018 ‘The Future of Drumming’

Featuring:

Yoyoka – Japan

Kate Kuziakina – Ukraine

Eva Lang – China

Sophie Tracy – Ireland

Video 2

Didi Negron – ‘Dare 2 Dream’

Former HLAG Judge & Supporter

Cirque De Soleil Drummer

Amaluna & Allegria

Video 3

Alis Emerson – ‘Drumming Is Just The Start’

Former HLAG Judge & Supporter

Drummer for Ruido Ross and Secret Agent

Video 4

HLAG ‘Triple Crown’ Featuring 3 HLAG Champions in the Under 18 Category from Indonesia:

Kalonica Nicx – 2015 Champion

Kayla Zahra – 2020 Champion

Bunga Ardina – 2019 Champion

##########

Hit Like A Girl® is a celebration of female drummers, percussionists and beatmakers. The organization was founded in 2012 by Phil Hood (Drum!), David Levine (Full Circle Management) and Mindy Abovitz-Monk (Tom Tom). Now in its 10th year, the Hit Like A Girl Contest has had more than 10,000 participants from 50 countries and has reached nearly 100,000,000 online impressions. Additional HLAG Directors include Louise King (Rhythm Magazine), Sarah Hagan (Marketing & Artist Relations), Danielle Thwaites (Beats By Girlz) and Diane Downs (Louisville Leopard Percussionists). HLAG sponsors include Modern Drummer and many of today’s leading drum, percussion, electronics, accessory and media companies while its judges include many of the most popular, most respected drummers on the planet.