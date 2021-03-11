Music lovers, you may want to mark your calendars for March 20. Our friends at Rock Cellar Productions are co-hosting the 2nd annual all-star concert event & telethon – ALL TOGETHER NOW – LA2.

Here are a few details from their Facebook Event Page:

“Rock Cellar Productions, in cooperation with the Get Together Foundation and City Council member John Lee, returns to present its 2nd annual all-star concert event & telethon – ALL TOGETHER NOW – LA2, set to raise money for the Mayor’s Coronavirus Crisis Relief Fund and be a major and significant emergency relief effort to help L.A.’s citizens in need.

On March 20, LET’s ROCK! Get ready for some great entertainment from the comfort of your couch and all for a good cause. All Together Now – LA2 will include another stellar line-up of talented singers, songwriters, musicians, actors, comedians, TV personalities, authors, and celebrities of all sorts.

A growing list of prominent entertainers has been pledging participation in the event including” See More…