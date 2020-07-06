Louis Cole Live 2019 (Louis Cole)

Louis Cole has released Live 2019 (Brainfeeder), an aural and visual compilation of live performances from last year. It includes Louis’s last major, big band shows from 2019, live from Lodge Room in L.A., and Paradiso in Amsterdam. All music and arrangements were done by Cole, who also mixed, mastered, and video-edited.

Paul Weller On Sunset (Ben Gordelier)

Paul Weller’s On Sunset (Polydor) sees the iconic founder of the Jam multitasking on various instruments with accompaniment from his regular band, including drummer Ben Gordelier. The album is out now digitally, with physical copies due July 31.

Wye Oak No Horizon (Andy Stack)

The EP No Horizon by Wye Oak is due on July 31 on Merge. Multi-instrumentalists Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have been making music together as Wye Oak for over a decade, yielding five critically acclaimed LPs in the process. The EP was originally composed in a tight, concentrated timeframe at the end of 2018 and early 2019, and then performed at New York’s Merkin Hall as part of Ecstatic Music Festival in collaboration with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Professor and the Madman Séance (Rat Scabies)

Founding/former Damned drummer Rat Scabies has played on eleven tracks onSéance by Professor and the Madman, out November 13 on Alliance. Rat’s rhythm section mate is his former bandmate in the Damned, bassist Paul Gray, whose other credits include UFO and Eddie & the Hot Rods. Séance marks the third PATM album the pair have collaborated on, following the studio album Disintegrate Me (2018) and Live at the 100 Club (2019).