Our Neil Peart Tribute signed by his parents Betty and Glen Peart.

It was a wonderful surprise to see two issues of Modern Drummer‘s Neil Peart Tribute issue put up for bidding at the Peart Family Memorial Fund Auction in support of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario—a facility that has helped Neil’s parents and his sister and her family.

The silent charity auction — filled with items donated by family, friends, and fans — takes place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bidding Owl, and benefits the RVH Foundation. The two MD tribute issues are signed by Peart’s parents.

