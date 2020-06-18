Anthony LoGerfo [Image courtesy Drum Channel]

Drummer and actor Anthony LoGerfo — who has logged Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Neil Young, Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Lady Gaga, and others on his drumming resume, as well as star in the films Paradox and A Star Is Born — will share his career, technique, gear, and performance insights LIVE on the upcoming June 25, 2020 episode of All Access Hits with Host David Frangioni.

Then, mark your calendar for Thursday, June 25 at 1 pm EST and 10 am PST.

If you can’t make the scene LIVE — no worries — every episode of All Access Hits with Host David Frangioni is posted on Modern Drummer‘s YouTube Channel.

If you want to prep for LoGerfo’s June 25 webinar, please check out a few of his career highlights…

