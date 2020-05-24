Following the dismissal a while back of bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith over an alleged “coup attempt” within the corporate structure of the band, guitarist Neal Schon announced yesterday that Narada Michael Walden will be Journey‘s new drummer.

Schon also revealed that former Journey member — and American Idol alum — Randy Jackson will return as bassist, and composer Jason Derlatka will augment the hit-making act with vocals and keyboards.

Vocalist Arnel Pineda and keyboardist Jonathan Cain remain in the lineup.

Walden, of course, is a Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and vocalist, and he has been the drummer for Mahavishnu Orchestra, Jeff Beck, and others.

The “new Journey” recently performed its 1981 hit, “Don’t Stop Believin'” for a UNICEF charity event [more info HERE].

In the video, Walden is playing a white-with-gold-hardware DW kit — a nice tip-of-the-hat to Louie Bellson’s famous white/gold Rogers kit?

