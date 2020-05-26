Luna Bamboo Cajon

The Luna Percussion line just got a little more exotic with the introduction of the Luna Bamboo Cajon, the latest addition to Luna’s already-popular Bamboo Series. Luna has taken the style of a traditional cajon to the next level with sturdy construction and sustainable bamboo body, front, and sides. From the leaf design around the sound hole to the smooth ripples along the body, the Luna Bamboo Cajon’s natural beauty is just as captivating as its high-quality tone.

Originating from Peru, cajons have held a key supporting role in the history of music for centuries. Luna cajons honor this tradition and are built to enhance all aspects of the performance, from visual aesthetics to functionality and comfort. The Luna Bamboo Cajon is made with sustainable bamboo all around with a natural finish, so players can feel good about purchasing an instrument that sounds great. The bamboo wood on the front piece produces deep and punchy bass tones, while the built-in snare has an easily accessible quick switch for on-and-off functionality. With this feature, players are in control of the snare timbre, allowing for rhythmic and stylistic versatility.

The Luna Bamboo Cajon is highly portable and measures 12’’ x 12’’ x 19’’. Gig-ready, it comes with a soft foam pad for comfortable sitting during extended periods of time, and packs up easily in the included branded travel bag. At a street price of $179, songwriters and musicians now have the opportunity to add percussion to their music on the go and affordably.

To learn more about the Luna Bamboo Cajon and to hear a demo, visit www.lunaguitars.com.