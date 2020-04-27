Rapper Post Malone livestreamed a 15-song home concert of Nirvana covers on April 24, collecting more than 7.5 YouTube views to date, and raising donations of $3 million (at press time) for the United Nations Foundation Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

On his YouTube Channel, Malone’s team said, “Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.” Donations can be made HERE.

Drummer Travis Barker joined the “socially distanced band,” which was rounded out by guitarist Nick Mac and bassist Brian Lee. Barker performed with his usual intensity, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic tweeted: “Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show. I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!”

Before the livestream, Courtney Love — widow of Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain — tweeted, “Thank you @postmalone @who (worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f**king covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.”

After the concert, Love tweeted: “GOOSEBUMPS! F**K YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone . ❤️nothing but love from here . Congratulations . 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief . Plus –#stylingbyme x”

Here’s the 15-song set:

“Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”

“Drain You”

“Come as You Are”

“Lounge Act”

“School”

“Heart-Shaped Box”

“Something in the Way”

“About a Girl”

“Stay Away”

“Lithium”

“Breed”

“On a Plain”

“Very Ape”

“Territorial Pissings”

“In Bloom”

WATCH NOW!