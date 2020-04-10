Photo by David Worthington
Drummer John Niekrasz —who was interviewed in the June 2020 issue of Modern Drummer —and keyboardist Luke Wyland are releasing their band’s self-titled debut album, Methods Body, on May 22 via New Amsterdam/Beacon Sound records.
Methods Body composes music using custom tuning systems, polyrhythms, and “the cadences of language.”
WATCH “Quiet Pt. 1 – They Didn’t Come Here”
Pre-Order the Album
MethodsBody.bandcamp.com
Listen to the Single
Modern Drummer Special Offers
VIRTUAL Drum Lessons For Kids
(323) 205-5378
Stop your double bass pedals from moving!
(866) 540-1616