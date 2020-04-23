\

Join Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Modern Drummer Publisher David Frangioni for the exclusive webinar: START DRUMMING NOW: Education, Inspiration, Excitement & Results for All Ages.

TOMORROW, Friday, April 23 at 12 noon PT and 3 pm ET, Modern Drummer presents an exclusive webinar where Chad Smith and David Frangioni will discuss how parents can get their children into the joy of drumming.

Of course, beginners of all ages will get specific and valuable information on how to kick-off a life-long love of drums, percussion, and groove.

The webinar will cover subjects such as deciding which drumsticks are right for you, how to buy practice pads, what are the best learning resources available now, and more!

There will also be a Question & Answer period with Chad Smith and David Frangioni for you to ask about anything you may be unsure of.

This is an amazing opportunity to learn from one of the most accomplished and popular drummers on the planet. In addition to driving the Red Hot Chili Peppers throughout several platinum albums and world tours, Chad Smith has been spending the quarantine sharing “Famous Drum Intros” to hundreds of thousands of fans on his Instagram page.

