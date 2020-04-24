As the world-wide COVID-19 shutdown continues, many musicians who depend on gigs and other music revenue for survival are likely at their wit’s end. Of course, no current relief initiatives can replace all of the lost earnings from tours, concerts, merchandise sales, and so on, but here are some links to explore that may bring some financial and emotional sustenance to those in need.

Many states also have dedicated funds for musicians residing locally, so be sure to Google what the options might be in the state where you live. Here’s a recent Billboard article on state-by-state assistance for artists.

We will try to update this list as other relief efforts become known.

Good luck. Stay safe. Keep drumming!

American Federation of Musicians

The Recording Academy MusiCares



Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Music Health Alliance

Preservation Hall Foundation

Backline Come Together Relief

The Blues Foundation Emergency Relief Fund