Talking About SNL Appearance and Upcoming Tour and Festivals

Hi Modern Drummer, it’s been two years since you last heard from me here “On The Beat.” A lot has happened in that time and I’m excited to get you caught up!

In 2019, we did our first completely sold-out arena tour as a headlining act. To wrap up our “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour,” we played two back-to-back shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

I welcomed 2020 with one of my ultimate bucket list shows, Saturday Night Live! I grew up watching the show with my parents, so walking onto that stage on February 1 was a dream come true! I never imagined how small the set is relative to how it looks on TV, and it was such an exhilarating experience seeing the process and events unfold.

Next on the schedule is our new arena tour called “What You See Is What You Get.” I’m also excited to be going back overseas in the beginning of March to play the C2C: Country to Country music festival. When we played this festival two years ago, we were the first of four artists. It’s crazy to be a part of the growth that now has us headlining these big-time events. On this European run I’ll be visiting Berlin, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, and London.

Other than that, we’ll be doing a bunch of festivals over the summer as well. Thanks for reading and I hope to see you at one of these events!

Watch “Lovin’ On You” live on SNL here:

