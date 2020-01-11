Organizers of the ninth annual Hit Like A Girl contest for female drummers, percussionists, and beat makers have announced details and changes for this year’s edition of the international celebration of drumming. The entry period for the drumset and beat-making categories opens Monday, March 2, 2020 and ends Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Participants in multiple age divisions can win thousands of dollars in gear, scholarships, special awards, and performance opportunities offered by today’s leading drum and media companies as well as several top educational institutions.

HLAG’s Marching Percussion contest moves to fall 2020 and the new, year-round, non-competitive Drum Summit program replaces the previous World Percussion category. The Concert Percussion category has been discontinued.

Drumset players can enter their performance videos during the six-week entry phase of the contest and participate in weekly contests judged by a team of teachers from the Sabian Education Network. Once the entry period closes, there are two weeks of public voting with the weekly winners and the ten most popular winners in each age group moving on to the final, celebrity judging round.

In the final round, drumset contestants will be judged by a panel of the world’s most popular and influential drummers such as Camille Bigeault, Emmanuelle Caplette, Vera Figueiredo, Sarah Jones, Senri Kawaguchi, Didi Negron, Anika Nilles, Sarah Thawer, and Jordan West, along with special guest judges Jojo Mayer and Andrew Marshall (Billie Eilish). HLAG entries from Mexico, England, France, India, China, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia are simultaneously eligible for regional contests with local judges and prizes.

Beats By Girlz, a world-renowned group of female performers, programmers, and educators, including BBG directors Erin Barra, Danielle Thwaites, Christin Light, and Krithi Rao, will judge audio tracks entered in Hit Like A Girl’s beatmaking category.

Champions and winners for the 2020 Hit Like A Girl contest will be announced online on May 18, 2020.

For complete details, please visit www.hitlikeagirlcontest.com.