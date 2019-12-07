Join us on Saturday, January 4, 2020 for a day of clinics and workshops from some of the top vibraphonists and keyboard percussionists in the world: Stefon Harris (2020 WVC Hall of Fame inductee, “Harmony Cloud” app.); Warren Wolf; Tony Miceli; Ed Smith; Behn Gillece; and Arthur Lipner.

Steve Weiss Music will have a mallet/sheet music pop-up shop for all of your gear and repertoire needs. Lunch will also be provided by Steve Weiss Music, and the All-Star Vibes Jam will return at 7:30pm to the Langosta Lounge on the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

Visit: www.WorldVibesCongress.com for more information.

Hosted at the Malletech factory, 1107 11th Ave., Neptune, NJ.

Free Admission. Factory Tour at 9 a.m. Workshops starts at 10 a.m.