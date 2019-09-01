Santa Monica Series

The original DW shell has returned. Handcrafted from select North American Hard Rock Maple at DW’s California Custom Shop and utilizing slightly thicker 1/32″ veneers, these 6-ply shells are fitted with 6-ply reinforcement hoops and offer a resonant yet focused sound.

You could win this beautiful six-piece set in Butterscotch Lacquer Specialty finish with chrome hardware. The kit features natural satin bass drum hoops and comes with 8×10 and 8×12 toms, 14×14 and 16×16 floor toms, a 16×22 kick, and a 5×14 snare.

(Cymbals not included.)

Suggested retail value

is $12,213.

One entry per email address accepted. Please provide the information below to be entered into the contest. Good luck!

No information will be shared with any company or organization not specifically affiliated with this particular contest promotion. * Indicates required field *First Name

*Last Name



*Your Email



*Your Address



*City



*State



*Zip



*Country



*Phone

*Please copy the following in the field below:





Yes, please send me more information regarding these and other DW products.

Yes, please send me more information regarding other Modern Drummer offers and promotions.

Enter today!

Consumer Disclosure: 1. Enter between the dates below (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS SEPTEMBER 1, 2019, AND ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2019. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on December 4, 2019. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about December 5, 2019. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Drum Workshop, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: One (1) winner will receive one (1) 6-piece DW kit with hardware as described above. Approximate retail value of prize: $12,213.92. Approximate value of contest: $12,213.92. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-214, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winners’ names, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer/DW/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-214, Fairfield, NJ 07004.