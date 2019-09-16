Ready to get the Rockstar treatment for a day? Here’s your chance to hang out with Alex Gonzalez at sound check* and meet Maná before they play a their show at the Forum in Los Angeles on December 7, 2019.

Get the VIP experience! See a Maná concert from backstage, get a photo with Alex Gonzalez and the band, play Alex’s kit, and take home some incredible autographed gear.

This Modern Drummer-sponsored prize package also includes a 5.5×14 DW stainless-steel snare, one of Alex’s Paiste cymbals, some Vic Firth drumsticks, and a Remo drumhead, all of which has a combined value of over $1,000.

About the Contest

Modern Drummer and Alex Gonzalez are teaming up to give one current MD subscriber and guest admission to the venue and backstage VIP access to Maná’s December 7th show at the Forum in Los Angeles, California.

For more about Maná, visit www.mana.com.mx

*As long as the band has a sound check that day, you’ll attend and have the chance to play his kit.

Official Rules

