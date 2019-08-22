On Facing Challenges and Gear

Hello, all you Modern Drummers out there! I am extremely honored to be a part of the Modern Drummer family. I am Dayne “Danno” Waters from Baltimore, Maryland and the hard-hitting drummer for the rock band Silvertung.

I’ve had the amazing journey of sharing the stage with top acts and touring across the states, having just released our new album But, At What Cost??! In addition, I’ve received two Maryland Music awards for Best Heavy Metal Band, and the top award of the evening, Breakout Artist of 2016.

As a self-taught drummer, I feel rudiments and limitations do not bind my playing. I was brought into the drum world at an early age. Having the hereditary disease brachydactyly, I knew I would face challenges. I’ve battled with just holding the sticks, but I refused to let that stop me. Through the years, I was able to adapt a style all my own that allows me to handle the sticks while still getting full use of them.

It has not been an easy road, but I couldn’t imagine my life without my custom-made 1710 Percussion drums, with which I have an exclusive endorsement. I play a four-piece with Evans heads to complement the rich and full sound that made me fall in love with them. I cut the beat with a custom handmade 1710 Percussion 7×13 snare and Pearl direct drive Demonator double bass pedals. I accent the sounds with Saluda cymbals and use Diamondback drumsticks that make my set a complete weapon of musical drive and power.

I would like to thank you all for reading about me. I hope that my struggles can inspire others who were born different and prove that nothing in this world can hold you back.

“Done My Best”

“Devils Advocate”

For more information on the band, check out www.silvertung.com.