This prize features the exact four-piece Yamaha Tour Custom shell pack that was reviewed in the May 2018 issue of Modern Drummer, plus a Tour Custom snare, an HW3 hardware pack, and a set of Paiste cymbals comprising a pair of Signature Dark Energy hi-hats, a Signature Fast crash, and a Signature Full ride.

The Tour Custom Maple snare has a 6-ply, 5.6-mm maple shell, 2.3-mm Inverse Dyna Hoops, Absolute lugs, and a P-Type strainer.

Paiste Signature Dark Energy cymbals are designed to offer full, rich, energetic sounds with a slightly dark tone. Standard Signature series cymbals possess full, clear, and expressive sounds.

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the Yamaha/Paiste Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS MARCH 1, 2019, AND ENDS MAY 31, 2019. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on June 5, 2019. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about June 6, 2019. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Yamaha Corporation, Paiste and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: Grand Prize: One (1) winner will receive one (1) Yamaha Tour Custom five-piece Yamaha Tour Custom drumset that includes 10×7 and 12×8 rack toms, a 16×15 floor tom, 22×16 bass drum, and a Tour Custom 14×6.5 snare drum. The Paiste cymbal included are a pair of 15″ Signature Dark Energy hi-hats, and a 19″ Signature Fast Crash and a 22″ Signature Full Ride. Yamaha HW-3 Crosstown lightweight aluminum Hardware pack includes hi-hat and snare stands, two cymbals stands and carrying bag. Approximate retail value of contest is $5,7002. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winners’ names, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/Yamaha-Paiste/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.