Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits book is a beautiful coffee table book for drummers and those who admire them!

Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits, is a visual journey through the world of rock & jazz drumming, features commentary from drummer, collector, technologist and sound authority David Frangioni and photography from iconic rock photographer Mark Weiss. Drum kits from musicians such as Carl Palmer, Neil Peart, Ringo Starr, Carmine Appice, Buddy Rich, Eric Singer, Keith Moon, Peter Criss, Alex Van Halen, Lars Ulrich, Louie Bellson and many more are pictured in all their well-played glory.

With over 60 kits represented, Crash is the ultimate visual guide to the world of rock drumming and the iconic drum sets that defined a genre.

