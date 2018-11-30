After recently inducting Judas Priest, Bill Ward, Doro, and other icons of rock and metal into the 2018 Hall of Heavy Metal History, it was recently announced that the Metal Hall of Fame Gala will take place on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA and metal television/radio personality Eddie Trunk will host the event.

2019 Inductees Include:

Jon and Marsha Zazula, (Founders: Megaforce Records)

Lita Ford

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Winery Dogs)

David Ellefson (Megadeth)

Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow)

Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons Of Apollo)

Saxon

Carmine Appice & Vinny Appice (Special performance for “Appice Sinister”)

Surprise Guests and Other Inductees to be announced!

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Black Carpet 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Induction Ceremony 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (Budderside performance)

General Admission: $30.00

TICKETS: www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org

About The Hall of Heavy Metal History:

The Hall of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, those iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The Hall of Heavy Metal History does the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Awards Gala, and also has an on-stage induction ceremony at Wacken, In addition, The Hall of Heavy Metal History is part of the D.A.D. Program to help children fight disabilities on a Global basis, and joins with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

For More Information, Please Contact: [email protected], or 516-729-6872.

Official Hall of Heavy Metal History Websites:

www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org

www.dadprogram.org