We are excited to present two exclusive videos with King’s X and founding drummer, Jerry Gaskill. King’s X has maintained a strong and loyal following across the globe since the rock trio debuted in the late ’70s. The band includes drummer Jerry Gaskill, along with bassist/vocalist Doug Pinnick and guitarist Ty Tabor. In this video interview, Jerry talks about how the band got started, his personal philosophies about playing drums, and what obstacles he’s had to overcome in recent years. Special thanks to everyone with Dixon Drums and King’s X for helping to make this possible. Enjoy!

Jerry Gaskill Interview

King’s X Performs Pillow Live in Columbus, OH