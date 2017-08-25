We had the opportunity to sit down with Modern Drummer’s August 2017 cover artist, Todd Sucherman, before his recent show with Styx in Noblesville, Indiana. Utilizing a snare drum with a mesh head, Todd walked us through an assortment of hand exercises that he uses to warm up with before each show. The exercises include various forms of rudiments on the snare, as well as methods for incorporating the feet. As you mimic the exercises that Todd demonstrates, be sure to warm up your muscles at a slower tempo before increasing your speed. Try to be very intentional, looking at your hands while you’re playing so that you can get the most out of your efforts in terms of improved technique, while getting your hands ready for your gig. Enjoy!