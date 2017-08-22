Drum Fest International will take place October 21 and 22, 2017 at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City, Canada.

Saturday, October 21

Michael Schack and V-Drum Competition Finalists (Roland V-Drums)

11 am to 12:10 pm

Olivier Savoie Campeau (Ebenor Drums, Evans, Promark)

12:40 pm to 1:10 pm

François Laliberté Trio (Yamaha, Evans, Promark)

1:40 pm to 2:10 pm

Emmanuelle Caplette (Sonor, Sabian, Vic Firth, Evans)

2:40 pm to 3:20 pm

Clayton Cameron (Ludwig, Zildjian, Regal Tip, Remo, Gibraltar)

3:50 pm to 4:30 pm

Steve Smith and the Groove: Blue Organ Trio featuring Tony Monaco (Hammond B3) and Vinny Valentine (Guitar) (Sonor, Zildjian, Vic Firth, Remo)

5:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Yamaha Latin-World Groove Hour with Dafnis Prieto (Yamaha, Sabian, Evans, Vic Firth), Marito Marques (Yamaha, Zildjian, Evans, Promark), and Sarah Thawer (Yamaha, Zildjian, Evans, Vic Firth)

6:15 to 7:15

Sunday, October 22

Sonny Tremblay (Pearl, Paiste, Remo, Vater)

11 am to 11:30 am

Paul DeLong and Band (Gretsch, Sabian, Vater, Remo)

12 noon to 12:40 pm

Fausto Cuevas III (Stevie Wonder) and Raul Pineda (Cuba) (LP Percussion, Remo)

1:10 pm to 1:50 pm

Russ Miller (Mapex, Zildjian, Vic Firth, Remo)

2:20 pm to 3 pm

Anika Nilles (Tama, Meinl, Vic Firth, Evans)

3:30 pm to 4:15 pm

Ray Luzier (Korn) (Pearl, Sabian, Vic Firth, Remo)

4:45 pm to 5:30 pm

El Trio

Joey Heredia, Marco Mendoza, Renato Neto (DW Drums)

6 pm to 7 pm

For more information, go to www.drumfestralphangelillo.com.