Drum Fest International will take place October 21 and 22, 2017 at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City, Canada.
Saturday, October 21
Michael Schack and V-Drum Competition Finalists (Roland V-Drums)
11 am to 12:10 pm
Olivier Savoie Campeau (Ebenor Drums, Evans, Promark)
12:40 pm to 1:10 pm
François Laliberté Trio (Yamaha, Evans, Promark)
1:40 pm to 2:10 pm
Emmanuelle Caplette (Sonor, Sabian, Vic Firth, Evans)
2:40 pm to 3:20 pm
Clayton Cameron (Ludwig, Zildjian, Regal Tip, Remo, Gibraltar)
3:50 pm to 4:30 pm
Steve Smith and the Groove: Blue Organ Trio featuring Tony Monaco (Hammond B3) and Vinny Valentine (Guitar) (Sonor, Zildjian, Vic Firth, Remo)
5:00 pm to 5:45 pm
Yamaha Latin-World Groove Hour with Dafnis Prieto (Yamaha, Sabian, Evans, Vic Firth), Marito Marques (Yamaha, Zildjian, Evans, Promark), and Sarah Thawer (Yamaha, Zildjian, Evans, Vic Firth)
6:15 to 7:15
Sunday, October 22
Sonny Tremblay (Pearl, Paiste, Remo, Vater)
11 am to 11:30 am
Paul DeLong and Band (Gretsch, Sabian, Vater, Remo)
12 noon to 12:40 pm
Fausto Cuevas III (Stevie Wonder) and Raul Pineda (Cuba) (LP Percussion, Remo)
1:10 pm to 1:50 pm
Russ Miller (Mapex, Zildjian, Vic Firth, Remo)
2:20 pm to 3 pm
Anika Nilles (Tama, Meinl, Vic Firth, Evans)
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm
Ray Luzier (Korn) (Pearl, Sabian, Vic Firth, Remo)
4:45 pm to 5:30 pm
El Trio
Joey Heredia, Marco Mendoza, Renato Neto (DW Drums)
6 pm to 7 pm
For more information, go to www.drumfestralphangelillo.com.