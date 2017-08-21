Omar Hakim, a master drummer who played on countless hits, from David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” has been named the new Chair of the Percussion Department at Berklee College of Music.

Hakim is one of the most influential and sought-after drummers of the past forty years. Renowned for his versatility, Hakim has hundreds of albums to his credit, collaborating with scores of prominent artists including Miles Davis, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, D’Angelo, and Bowie, who described him “a fascinating drummer, with impeccable timing” and “always fresh in his approach.” Hakim succeeds John Ramsey, who had been chair since 2008.

“I am thrilled and excited about the possibilities of my new role at Berklee,” said Hakim. “I see this as an incredible opportunity to be a part of one of the best foundational programs in the world for young drummers, and I look forward to identifying new and innovative ways to inspire and prepare Berklee students for successful careers in music.”

“Omar Hakim has always been cutting edge,” said Grammy-winning jazz drummer and Berklee professor Terri Lyne Carrington. “I am excited to see how the Percussion Department will be enhanced under his visionary leadership.”

“As one of the standard bearers of drumming and modern music for more than three decades, Omar Hakim will have an immediate and profound impact on our students and faculty,” added Ron Savage, interim dean of Berklee’s professional performance division.

