Tru Tuner

Rapid Drumhead Replacement System

A Spirograph-type approach to cranking all the keys at once.

Regardless of where you stand on whether we actually tune or simply tension drums, an indisputable fact is that we have to remove and replace tension rods one at a time, or two if you use two drum keys, when changing a drumhead. And sometimes heads break at the worst time, like in the middle of a gig or recording session. So how can a change be made as quickly and efficiently as possible? The Tru Tuner Rapid Drumhead Replacement System ($74.99) offers one solution, with a claim that it can help you change a head in just about a minute.

The Tru Tuner is made of a clear, reinforced polycarbonate disc that’s incredibly strong and comes with a lifetime warranty. Included are ten chrome-plated keys designed specifically for the Tru Tuner, plus a zippered mesh bag for storing the keys. The handle folds flat, which allows you to easily store the Tru Tuner in a cymbal bag. The tuner is able to function on 8″ to 16″ drums with most standard lug patterns. The disc includes numbered start holes and lined rings to follow for each size.

Check out a video demo below.

Miguel Monroy

