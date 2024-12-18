Highlights from Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival 2024

Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Festival took place once again at the Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA (9/27-29.) As Vedder said on Sunday night, this is where he caught his first wave at the age of 12. There had been two changes to the original festival lineup. Garbage was set to perform the first day and had to cancel and was replaced with Devo (with drummer Jeff Friedl.) Neil Young & Crazy Horse were Saturday’s scheduled headliner, because Young cancelled his tour, Sting (with drummer Chris Maas) was the replacement. Pearl Jam (Matt Cameron) returned for the first time since 2021 playing their final U.S. shows for the year with their Dark Matter Tour that ended less than two weeks before. The lineup also included Maren Morris, Crowded House, Turnpike Troubadours, Black Pumas, Idles, and The Breeders. For Pearl Jam’s Friday night set they brought out Crowded House for the finale of “Rockin’ in the Free World,” and Zach Irons (son of former Pearl Jam and original Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Jack Irons) for “Whale Song.” Sunday night also closed with “Rockin’ in the Free World” along with Andrew Watt, Glen Hansard, and Vedder’s daughter Harper, as well as Vedder’s mom Karen along with other family members who all both guested earlier, and Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins.