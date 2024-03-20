Search
Advertisement
Home » Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November

Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November

By Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November On 20th Mar 2024

Following the triumph of their “It Leads To This” UK & European tour, The Pineapple Thief is now gearing up to bring their extraordinary live performance to North America in November and December 2024.

Drummer Gavin Harrison states:

“We are delighted to be returning to North America for the third time. We’ve been planning it for a long time and we’re so pleased that it’s actually going to happen. We hope to see as many of you as we can”. This sentiment is reiterated by the band’s songwriter, vocalist and main man Bruce Soord“We all can’t wait to return to North America! We have wonderful memories of our last tour there. We’re planning a set with all the big songs from our recent past as well as songs from our new album ‘It Leads To This’ fresh from its live debut in Europe. We’re also putting together a really special VIP experience. So to everyone in Canada, USA and Mexico City, see you all in the fall!”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22 March @ 2pm EDT – for those who have subscribed to The Pineapple Thief mailing list there’s an exclusive pre-sale from Wednesday 20 March @ 2pm EDT – fans can sign up here  https://www.pineapplethief.com/sign-up/ Advertisement

11.14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West11.17 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live11.19 Charlotte, NC – The Underground11.21 Washington, DC – Union Stage11.22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live11.23 New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre11.24 Boston, MA – Somerville Theater11.26 Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm11.27 Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre11.29 Toronto, ON – The Opera House12.1 Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago12.3 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater12.5 Mexico City, MEX – Auditorio Blackberry MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON …

 

Photo by Tina Korhonen © 2024

 

Photos courtesy of Ramon Felus


Advertisement

Latest Posts

Podcast

Episode 140: My Top 10 most influential albums with Mark Guiliana

September 14, 2023

Episode 139: My Top 10 Solo Drum Albums with Glenn Kotche

September 7, 2023

Lessons

Ep.11 – THE NEW BREED HORIZONS – Gary Chester-inspired drumming concepts with Corey Roberts

October 27, 2022

Ep.10 – The New Breed PUNK’D with Chris “Tomato” Harfenist

October 27, 2022

News

Don’t Miss It: Dixie Dregs Spring 2024 Tour with Drummer Rod Morgenstein and Special Guests The Steve Morse Band

March 20, 2024

Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November

March 20, 2024

Advertisement