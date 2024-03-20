Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November

Following the triumph of their “It Leads To This” UK & European tour, The Pineapple Thief is now gearing up to bring their extraordinary live performance to North America in November and December 2024.

Drummer Gavin Harrison states:

“We are delighted to be returning to North America for the third time. We’ve been planning it for a long time and we’re so pleased that it’s actually going to happen. We hope to see as many of you as we can”.



This sentiment is reiterated by the band’s songwriter, vocalist and main man Bruce Soord:



“We all can’t wait to return to North America! We have wonderful memories of our last tour there. We’re planning a set with all the big songs from our recent past as well as songs from our new album ‘It Leads To This’ fresh from its live debut in Europe. We’re also putting together a really special VIP experience. So to everyone in Canada, USA and Mexico City, see you all in the fall!”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22 March @ 2pm EDT – for those who have subscribed tomailing list there’s an exclusive pre-sale from Wednesday 20 March @ 2pm EDT – fans can sign up here https://www.pineapplethief.com/sign-up/

11.14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11.17 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

11.19 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

11.21 Washington, DC – Union Stage

11.22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

11.23 New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre

11.24 Boston, MA – Somerville Theater

11.26 Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm

11.27 Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

11.29 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

12.1 Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago

12.3 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

12.5 Mexico City, MEX – Auditorio Blackberry



MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON …