Catch Gavin Harrison on The Pineapple Thief’s ‘It Leads To This’ Tour Across North America this November
Following the triumph of their “It Leads To This” UK & European tour, The Pineapple Thief is now gearing up to bring their extraordinary live performance to North America in November and December 2024.
Drummer Gavin Harrison states:
“We are delighted to be returning to North America for the third time. We’ve been planning it for a long time and we’re so pleased that it’s actually going to happen. We hope to see as many of you as we can”.This sentiment is reiterated by the band’s songwriter, vocalist and main man Bruce Soord: “We all can’t wait to return to North America! We have wonderful memories of our last tour there. We’re planning a set with all the big songs from our recent past as well as songs from our new album ‘It Leads To This’ fresh from its live debut in Europe. We’re also putting together a really special VIP experience. So to everyone in Canada, USA and Mexico City, see you all in the fall!”
11.14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West11.17 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live 11.19 Charlotte, NC – The Underground 11.21 Washington, DC – Union Stage 11.22 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live 11.23 New York City, NY – Gramercy Theatre 11.24 Boston, MA – Somerville Theater 11.26 Quebec City, QC – Palais Montcalm 11.27 Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre 11.29 Toronto, ON – The Opera House 12.1 Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago 12.3 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater 12.5 Mexico City, MEX – Auditorio Blackberry MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON …