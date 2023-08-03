Search
Episode 134: David Frangioni With Gregg Bissonette

By On 03rd Aug 2023

Gregg Bissonette talks to Modern Drummer publisher/CEO David Frangioni about what it’s like performing with Beatle and drum hero Ringo Starr, his big break joining Maynard Ferguson, his time with David Lee Roth (along with guitarist Steve Vai and bassist Billy Sheehan), his many different styles of sessions with multi-platinum artists such as Carlos Santana, and how all of these experiences have culminated in launching the Gregg Bissonette Drum School at Drum Channel. And that’s just for starters!

Audio


