John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Simon Kirke

From the archives, this episode of Live From My Drum Room with Simon Kirke of Bad Company originally aired live on November 22, 2021. Simon joins John for a fabulous conversation including the London music scene in the 1960s, “Free” and the formation of “Bad Company” in 1973. His friendship with John Bonham and Keith Moon. Led Zeppelin and Bad Company manager, Peter Grant and some great insights on his drums and recording process from the early Bad Co era and much more!

Audio

Video