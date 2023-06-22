John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Liberty DeVitto

From the archives, this episode of “Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher” originally aired live on April 11, 2021 with the great Liberty DeVitto! In this episode Liberty and John discuss Liberty’s book, “Life, Billy And The Pursuit Of Happiness” his incredible career including his 30 years as the powerhouse drummer for Billy Joel, creating his drum parts for those iconic songs, his influences, and much more! So sit back and enjoy the ride!

Audio

Video