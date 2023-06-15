 John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Gavin Harrison
From the archives, this episode of “Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher” originally aired live on June 11, 2021. In this episode, John has a fabulous and highly informative chat with the great Gavin Harrison of King Crimson and Porcupine Tree. Gavin talks about home recording, microphones and drum sounds, his creative approach to drum solos, his process for learning King Crimson’s complicated arrangements, and much more. Sit back and enjoy the ride!

Audio


