John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cathy Rich & Gregg Potter

From the archives, this episode of “Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher” originally aired live on February 6, 2022 with guests Cathy Rich and Gregg Potter. Gregg is the drummer for the Buddy Rich Band Band. John, Cathy and Gregg discussed Cathy’s Dad, the legendary Buddy Rich and stories about the man whom is considered by many to be the greatest drummer of all time. Lots of laughs and great insights into the legendary Buddy Rich, and Cathy’s tireless efforts to keep her Dad’s name out there, and preserve his incredible legacy. Come along for the ride!

Audio

Video