John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cady Zildjian

John’s guest is Cady Zildjian. Cady is the Vice Chair Board of Directors for the Zildjian Company. She is the eldest of the 15th generation of the Zildjian Family and the daughter of Debbie Zildjian, granddaughter of Armand Zildjian and great granddaughter of Avedis Zildjian, who founded Zildjian’s US operation in 1929. Zildjian celebrates their 400th Anniversary this year and Cady talks about the exciting events the company has already held this year, as well as the upcoming 400th event in Boston on September 20th, R&D and new product innovations, and lots more! So come along for the ride – pun intended!

